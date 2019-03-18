LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 017, 0699

Evening: 483, 6200

Fantasy 5: 7, 13, 18, 38, 39

Double Play: 4, 10, 11, 27, 30

Tuesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 3, 4, 5, 15, 21, 22, 23, 30, 33, 35, 37, 48, 50, 54, 57, 59, 60, 62, 69, 70, 71, 78

Poker Lotto: J, 6, A, 5, 4

Lucky for Life: 3, 11, 24, 27, 39; 14

