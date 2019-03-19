LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 319, 7682

Evening: 165, 2474

Fantasy 5: 4, 13, 23, 26, 30

Double Play: 5, 13, 18, 37, 38

Wednesday jackpot: $118K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 16, 28, 33, 35, 37, 41, 44, 46, 49, 50, 51, 56, 58, 61, 72, 75, 76, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: 6, J, Q, 3, 3

