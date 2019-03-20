Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 20
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 943, 3422
Evening: 314, 9229
Fantasy 5: 9, 16, 27, 32, 37
Double Play: 1, 21, 22, 30, 39
Thursday jackpot: $153K
Keno: 4, 9, 11, 12, 17, 22, 24, 25, 27, 36, 39, 42, 47, 49, 53, 55, 63, 64, 67, 73, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♥, 2♣, 9♠, 4♥, 9♥
Classic Lotto: 7, 8, 13, 17, 28, 44
Double Play: 7, 11, 16, 32, 37, 42
Saturday jackpot: $2.25M
Powerball: 10, 14, 50, 53, 63; 21
Wednesday jackpot: $550M
