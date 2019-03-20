LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 943, 3422

Evening: 314, 9229

Fantasy 5: 9, 16, 27, 32, 37

Double Play: 1, 21, 22, 30, 39

Thursday jackpot: $153K

Keno: 4, 9, 11, 12, 17, 22, 24, 25, 27, 36, 39, 42, 47, 49, 53, 55, 63, 64, 67, 73, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: 7, 2, 9, 4, 9

Classic Lotto: 7, 8, 13, 17, 28, 44

Double Play: 7, 11, 16, 32, 37, 42

Saturday jackpot: $2.25M

Powerball: 10, 14, 50, 53, 63; 21

Wednesday jackpot: $550M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/03/20/michigan-lottery-numbers/39232139/