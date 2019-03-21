LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 430, 9432

Evening: 564, 2353

Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 5, 15, 28

Double Play: 4, 15, 17, 29, 34

Friday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 4, 5, 13, 15, 24, 26, 34, 37, 42, 44, 46, 50, 53, 56, 59, 60, 64, 67, 72, 75, 80

Poker Lotto: 4, 3, A, 9, 5

Lucky for Life: 9, 24, 26, 27, 38; 11

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/03/21/michigan-lottery-numbers/39239553/