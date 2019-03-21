Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, March 21
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 430, 9432
Evening: 564, 2353
Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 5, 15, 28
Double Play: 4, 15, 17, 29, 34
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 4, 5, 13, 15, 24, 26, 34, 37, 42, 44, 46, 50, 53, 56, 59, 60, 64, 67, 72, 75, 80
Poker Lotto: 4♠, 3♥, A♦, 9♠, 5♥
Lucky for Life: 9, 24, 26, 27, 38; 11
