These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 693, 0040

Evening: 213, 2272

Fantasy 5: 5, 11, 12, 13, 25

Double Play: 12, 13, 26, 30, 39

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 17, 27, 28, 30, 33, 34, 43, 45, 47, 49, 52, 66, 72, 78

Poker Lotto: 2, J, 10, Q, 6

Mega Millions: 7, 36, 58, 60, 62; 10

Friday jackpot: $50M

