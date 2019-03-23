Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, March 23
Midday: 672, 3645
Evening: 346, 1668
Fantasy 5: 6, 9, 14, 19, 28
Fantasy 5 Double Play: 2, 4, 15, 18, 35
- Sunday jackpot: $100K
Lotto 47: 1, 2, 6, 19, 22, 28
Lotto 47 Double Play: 3, 12, 22, 25, 40, 43
- Wednesday jackpot: $2.65M
Poker Lotto: 6♣, 3♠, 4♣, J♣, 10♠
Keno: 4, 5, 9, 16, 17, 20, 22, 27, 29, 33, 34, 36, 38, 41, 42,48, 52, 57, 60, 71, 74, 78
Powerball:
- Powerball: 24, 25, 52, 60, 66
- Power Play: 5
