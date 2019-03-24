LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 308, 1312

Evening: 366, 4247

Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 12, 23, 32

Double Play: 5, 7, 13, 26, 33

Monday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 8, 12, 14, 17, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31, 35, 45, 49, 56, 58, 61, 67, 72, 74, 78, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 6, 2, 8, Q, 2

