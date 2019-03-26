LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 060, 7389

Evening: 991, 4905

Fantasy 5: 7, 17, 23, 24, 31

Double Play: 20, 30, 37, 38, 39

Monday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 3, 4, 6, 14, 35, 37, 40, 51, 57, 59, 60, 61, 62, 65, 66, 67, 69, 72, 74, 76, 80

Poker Lotto: 10, 3, A, Q, A

Lucky for Life: 7, 9, 14, 29, 31; 8

