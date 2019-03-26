LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 087, 3026

Evening: 911, 5035

Fantasy 5: 3, 10, 19, 30, 38

Double Play: 5, 23, 24, 25, 33

Wednesday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 1, 4, 6, 8, 12, 15, 16, 18, 24, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 41, 42, 44, 52, 54, 61, 66, 77

Poker Lotto: J, 3, A, A, 3

