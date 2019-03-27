Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 27
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 500, 1465
Evening: 069, 0846
Fantasy 5: 4, 15, 24, 31, 36
Double Play: 5, 10, 12, 13, 36
Thursday jackpot: $149K
Keno: 4, 8, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 39, 46, 48, 53, 54, 56, 58, 62, 65, 66, 67, 69, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♦, 7♠, J♠, K♠, 4♥
Classic Lotto: 10, 12, 15, 25, 26, 35
Double Play: 7, 20, 24, 25, 37, 40
Saturday jackpot: $2.85M
