These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 308, 9498

Evening: 111, 8952

Fantasy 5: 5, 9, 26, 27, 31

Double Play: 17, 18, 20, 29, 32

Friday jackpot: $185K

Keno: 4, 8, 9, 18, 22, 24, 25, 27, 30, 33, 39, 44, 52, 54, 64, 66, 69, 71, 73, 75, 76, 78

Poker Lotto: A, 8, 4, Q, K

Lucky for Life: 21, 31, 34, 40, 44; 10

