These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 753, 1338

Evening: 565, 2168

Fantasy 5: 3, 26, 30, 31, 33

Double Play: 3, 19, 23, 27, 33

Monday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 2, 4, 6, 11, 21, 22, 25, 26, 35, 36, 41, 45, 46, 47, 49, 56, 58, 65, 66, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 2, K, 9, 2, 7

