LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 689, 5878

Evening: 727, 9091

Fantasy 5: 14, 19, 20, 23, 34

Double Play: 10, 11, 30, 33, 39

Wednesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 7, 11, 16, 19, 29, 35, 36, 37, 38, 41, 45, 48, 52, 55, 57, 58, 60, 67, 71, 75, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: Q, J, 5, 4, J

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/04/02/michigan-lottery-numbers/39291335/