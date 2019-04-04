LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 493, 8641

Evening: 546 1334

Fantasy 5: 16, 27, 29, 30, 33

Double Play: 6, 13, 18, 21, 28

Thursday jackpot: $151K

Classic Lotto: 4, 16, 17, 30, 39, 42

Double Play: 5, 11, 23, 26, 39, 46

Saturday jackpot: $3.3M

Keno: 7, 9, 12, 13, 19, 21, 23, 31, 33, 37, 40, 41, 46, 48, 50, 57, 62, 63, 64, 73, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: 49, A♦, 6♥, 3

Powerball: 16, 19, 25, 32, 49; 18

Saturday jackpot: $68M

