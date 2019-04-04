Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 3
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 493, 8641
Evening: 546 1334
Fantasy 5: 16, 27, 29, 30, 33
Double Play: 6, 13, 18, 21, 28
Thursday jackpot: $151K
Classic Lotto: 4, 16, 17, 30, 39, 42
Double Play: 5, 11, 23, 26, 39, 46
Saturday jackpot: $3.3M
Keno: 7, 9, 12, 13, 19, 21, 23, 31, 33, 37, 40, 41, 46, 48, 50, 57, 62, 63, 64, 73, 77, 79
Poker Lotto: 4♠, 9♠, A♦, 6♥, 3♣
Powerball: 16, 19, 25, 32, 49; 18
Saturday jackpot: $68M
