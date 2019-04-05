Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, April 5
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 970, 5085
Evening: 837, 0917
Fantasy 5: 4, 7, 23, 25, 34
Double Play: 3, 11, 24, 28, 31
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 2, 7, 11, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 34, 39, 42, 46, 47, 48, 55, 62, 65, 69, 71, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: 2♣, 5♦, 8♦, 10♦, 10♣
Mega Millions: 8, 22, 24, 38, 64; 21
Friday jackpot: $104M
