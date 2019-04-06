These numbers were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 06-23-25-26-39-43

Estimated jackpot: $3.3 million

Poker Lotto: JC-KD-KH-7H-3S

Midday Daily 3: 9-6-1

Midday Daily 4: 9-4-0-2

Daily 3: 4-1-1

Daily 4: 8-1-8-5

Fantasy 5: 02-03-11-16-38

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno: 03-04-06-10-13-24-29-30-37-38-42-45-47-53-56-57-58-59-62-64-73-75

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/04/06/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-april/39311591/