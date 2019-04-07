LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 296, 0081

Evening: 112, 1534

Fantasy 5: 4, 13, 14, 17, 37

Double Play: 3, 24, 25, 28, 36

Monday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 7, 14, 17, 20, 29, 32, 33, 36, 38, 39, 40, 44, 48, 49, 52, 59, 66, 67, 69, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: 2, 2, 9, 3, 2

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/04/07/michigan-lottery-numbers/39314397/