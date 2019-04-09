LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 853, 6169

Evening: 922, 1207

Fantasy 5: 7, 19, 23, 26, 30

Double Play: 10, 13, 15, 32, 33

Tuesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 6, 15, 18, 21, 22, 32, 34, 35, 39, 44, 46, 51, 57, 59, 61, 67, 68, 74, 75, 76, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 6, J, J, 10, Q

Lucky for Life: 17, 23, 34, 44, 46; 14

