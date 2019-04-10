LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 655, 9847

Evening: 846, 2295

Fantasy 5: 12, 22, 28, 30, 33

Double Play: 2, 11, 14, 29, 32

Wednesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 10, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 31, 35, 38, 45, 50, 53, 60, 65, 67, 69, 72, 75, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 7, J, 4, 5, 7

Mega Millions: 11, 22, 34, 44, 58; 9

Tuesday jackpot: $120M

