LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday

Midday: 564, 5122

Evening: 082, 5260

Fantasy 5: 6, 23, 25, 27, 37

Double Play: 5, 9, 10, 17, 22

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 16, 25, 29, 32, 40, 43, 44, 50, 57, 60, 61, 62, 63, 69, 74, 77

Poker Lotto: A, 10, 5, K, 6

Classic Lotto: 1, 8, 14, 18, 39, 40

Double Play: 2, 9, 14, 21, 26, 34

Saturday jackpot: $3.75M

Powerball: 12, 21, 23, 39, 67; 06

Wednesday jackpot: $84M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/04/11/michigan-lottery-numbers/39329901/