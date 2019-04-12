LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 109, 7544

Evening: 709, 5146

Fantasy 5: 2, 5, 22, 27, 34

Double Play: 2, 18, 33, 34, 36

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 12, 15, 16, 17, 22, 24, 28, 32, 34, 35, 36, 38, 40, 44, 49, 52, 58, 62, 67, 71, 72, 79

Poker Lotto: 8, A, 6, 2, 4

Lucky for Life: 13, 17,30, 35, 39; 7

