Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, April 12
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 577, 6123
Evening: 142, 8947
Fantasy 5: 5, 10, 24, 31, 39
Double Play: 8, 13, 34, 35, 38
Saturday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 2, 3, 11, 17, 21, 26, 28, 30, 31, 32, 35, 37, 41, 47, 48, 53, 54, 57, 58, 67, 69, 80
Poker Lotto: K♣, 6♣, 5♥, K♠ 3♦
Mega Millions: 1, 24, 25, 40, 70; 4
Friday jackpot: $140M
