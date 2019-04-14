LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Midday: 578, 3099

Evening: 861, 1543

Fantasy 5: 1, 13, 19, 23, 34

Double Play: 12, 13, 22, 25, 28

Monday jackpot: $151K

Keno: 2, 3, 11, 13, 16, 17, 21, 24, 25, 29, 30, 38, 41, 43, 45, 49, 51, 68, 70, 73, 76, 78

Poker Lotto: 6, 10, 6, J, 6

