Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, April 16
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 508, 1407
Evening: 473, 5476
Fantasy 5: 1, 16, 22, 28, 35
Double Play: 4, 6, 25, 36, 38
Wednesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 4, 5, 8, 9, 13, 18, 24, 26, 31, 32, 35, 36, 38, 39, 43, 49, 50, 54, 66, 70, 73, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♦, 9♦, Q♣, 7♥, 9♣
