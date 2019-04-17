Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 10
These numbers were drawn Wednesday
Midday: 648, 6586
Evening: 583, 8522
Fantasy 5: 1, 14, 15, 20, 32
Double Play: 20, 21, 31, 35, 38
Thursday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 5, 12, 14, 20, 21, 25, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 42, 47, 48, 53, 54, 58, 63, 64, 66, 68
Poker Lotto: 4♠, 9♥, J♣, 7♥, 10♥
Classic Lotto: 15, 19, 32, 33, 34, 35
Double Play: 2, 4, 18, 36, 45, 47
Saturday jackpot: $4.25M
