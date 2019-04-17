LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday

Midday: 648, 6586

Evening: 583, 8522

Fantasy 5: 1, 14, 15, 20, 32

Double Play: 20, 21, 31, 35, 38

Thursday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 5, 12, 14, 20, 21, 25, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 42, 47, 48, 53, 54, 58, 63, 64, 66, 68

Poker Lotto: 4, 9, J, 7, 10

Classic Lotto: 15, 19, 32, 33, 34, 35

Double Play: 2, 4, 18, 36, 45, 47

Saturday jackpot: $4.25M

