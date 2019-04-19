LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 485, 9635

Evening: 183, 8209

Fantasy 5: 1, 6, 8, 11, 36

Double Play: 8, 9, 28, 29, 35

Saturday jackpot: $157K

Keno: 3, 6, 7, 23, 24, 28, 37, 38, 40, 44, 46, 47, 54, 57, 61, 64, 65, 68, 69, 70, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: 5, J, A, 7, 10

