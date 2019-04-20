Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 05-18-28-31-38-42

Estimated jackpot: $4.25 million

Poker Lotto: QC-KD-AD-3C-7C

Midday Daily 3: 3-4-7

Midday Daily 4: 0-6-4-9

Daily 3: 7-1-6

Daily 4: 5-4-7-7

Fantasy 5: 25-27-28-34-37

Estimated jackpot: $157,000

Keno: 02-03-08-10-11-19-22-23-32-43-44-49-50-54-55-57-58-64-65-73-77-79

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $192 million

Powerball Estimated jackpot: $136 million

