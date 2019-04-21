LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Midday: 803, 0959

Evening: 023, 7753

Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 11, 17, 18

Double Play: 1, 2, 3, 21, 38

Monday jackpot: $240K

Keno: 1, 3, 4, 6, 13, 14, 21, 25, 33, 35, 38, 45, 50, 54, 60, 64, 67, 70, 71, 73, 75, 78

Poker Lotto: Q, 7, 8, K, 3

