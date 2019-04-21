Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, April 21
Midday: 803, 0959
Evening: 023, 7753
Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 11, 17, 18
Double Play: 1, 2, 3, 21, 38
Monday jackpot: $240K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 6, 13, 14, 21, 25, 33, 35, 38, 45, 50, 54, 60, 64, 67, 70, 71, 73, 75, 78
Poker Lotto: Q♥, 7♦, 8♠, K♣, 3♥
