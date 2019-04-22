LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 264, 2699

Evening: 742, 5430

Fantasy 5: 19, 25, 28, 31, 32

Double Play: 8, 11, 23, 27, 32

Tuesday jackpot: $288K

Keno: 9, 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 24, 26, 37, 38, 41, 43, 49, 50, 51, 53, 54, 59, 65, 69, 70, 72

Poker Lotto: 6, 10, 8, J, 4

Lucky for Life: 1, 11, 20, 30, 46; 1

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/04/22/michigan-lottery-numbers/39381391/