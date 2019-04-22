Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, April 22
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 264, 2699
Evening: 742, 5430
Fantasy 5: 19, 25, 28, 31, 32
Double Play: 8, 11, 23, 27, 32
Tuesday jackpot: $288K
Keno: 9, 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 24, 26, 37, 38, 41, 43, 49, 50, 51, 53, 54, 59, 65, 69, 70, 72
Poker Lotto: 6♦, 10♦, 8♥, J♠, 4♣
Lucky for Life: 1, 11, 20, 30, 46; 1
