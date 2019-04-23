LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 266, 8340

Evening: 576, 2526

Fantasy 5: 5, 25, 26, 30, 38

Double Play: 6, 7, 17, 18, 39

Wednesday jackpot: $346K

Keno: 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 17, 22, 39, 41, 45, 47, 49, 50, 51, 56, 57, 58, 60, 74, 76, 80

Poker Lotto: 5, 10, J, 4, 5

