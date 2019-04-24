LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 747, 2929

Evening: 001, 1275

Fantasy 5: 13, 20, 22, 26, 35

Double Play: 3, 6, 7, 9, 36

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 17, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 36, 37, 38, 45, 50, 53, 54, 58, 62, 63, 67, 70, 71, 74, 78

Poker Lotto: 4, 9, J, 9, Q

Classic Lotto: 13, 18, 33, 36, 43, 44

Double Play: 8, 10, 11, 19, 30, 44

Saturday jackpot: $4.75M

