LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 827, 3010

Evening: 694, 7188

Fantasy 5: 6, 15, 16, 26, 38

Double Play: 12, 19, 21, 28, 33

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 31, 36, 39, 40, 42, 44, 45, 47, 63, 68, 69, 72, 74

Poker Lotto: J, 2, 2, 8, 4

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/04/25/michigan-lottery-numbers/39397627/