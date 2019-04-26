LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 944, 7744

Evening: 894, 8409

Fantasy 5: 7, 14, 21, 25, 37

Double Play: 14, 24, 29, 34, 38

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 5, 7, 13, 14, 18, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 36, 38, 41, 46, 47, 58, 62, 64, 67, 78

Poker Lotto: A, 10, 4, 2, 4

