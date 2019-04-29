LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 381, 5741

Evening: 247, 9239

Fantasy 5: 1, 3, 4, 19, 27

Double Play: 6, 10, 26, 31, 32

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 2, 4, 9, 12, 20, 22, 26, 27, 31, 33, 38, 46, 47, 54, 68, 69, 73, 74, 75, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 7, 6, Q, 9

Lucky for Life: 7, 22, 28, 39, 48; 5

