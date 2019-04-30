LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 728, 8406

Evening: 544, 1418

Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 6, 20, 26

Double Play: 4, 21, 24, 30, 31

Wednesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 3, 5, 14, 16, 21, 23, 26, 29, 31, 37, 44, 50, 51, 55, 56, 59, 60, 62, 64, 71, 75, 77

