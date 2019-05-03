Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, May 3
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 188, 9419
Evening: 306, 6045
Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 10, 14, 20
Double Play: 1, 5, 31, 33, 38
Saturday jackpot: $158K
Keno: 1, 4, 5, 8, 14, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 25, 34, 36, 53, 54, 56, 59, 61, 67, 68, 69, 76
Poker Lotto: 6♦, 9♣, 4♠, 9♥, 4♦
Mega Millions: 8, 16, 22, 66, 68; 11
Friday jackpot: $252M
