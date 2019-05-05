LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 084, 3263

Evening: 801, 3338

Fantasy 5: 11, 15, 28, 31, 34

Double Play: 12, 16, 31, 32, 35

Monday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 6, 10, 17, 21, 25, 30, 35, 42, 49, 55, 57, 58, 59, 60, 63, 66, 67, 75, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, Q, 4, J, 7

