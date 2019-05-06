LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 544, 8193

Evening: 097, 5083

Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 31, 37, 39

Double Play: 18, 29, 33, 36, 37

Tuesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 7, 10, 15, 16, 17, 19, 30, 33, 39, 42, 43, 52, 54, 63, 67, 68, 70, 72, 74, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: J, A, 4, 5, K

Lucky for Life: 13, 14, 26, 36, 39; 9

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/05/06/michigan-lottery-numbers/39453923/