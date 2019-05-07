LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 425, 5959

Evening: 239, 9284

Fantasy 5: 11, 18, 22, 25, 36

Double Play: 5, 6, 12, 23, 25

Wednesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 4, 9, 11, 17, 25, 29, 30, 38, 39, 46, 47, 48, 51, 53, 62, 64, 65, 67, 68, 71, 80

Poker Lotto: 10, Q, 2, 5, 6

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/05/07/michigan-lottery-numbers/39458021/