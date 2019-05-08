LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 562, 9225

Evening: 524, 0629

Fantasy 5: 8, 29, 35, 36, 39

Double Play: 2, 5, 17, 18, 26

Thursday jackpot: $119K

Keno: 4, 7, 11, 17, 22, 23, 33, 35, 37, 38, 40, 42, 49, 50, 52, 53, 56, 58, 61, 71, 74, 75

Poker Lotto: A, 5, 7, 2, J

Classic Lotto: 14, 15, 31, 38, 40, 45

Double Play: 10, 11, 18, 19, 20, 36

Saturday jackpot: $5.75M

