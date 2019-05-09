LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 482, 8575

Evening: 768, 0203

Fantasy 5: 21, 25, 26, 31, 34

Double Play: 4, 32, 34, 36, 39

Friday jackpot: $151K

Keno: 4, 15, 19, 21, 22, 28, 33, 35, 38, 43, 45, 50, 54, 61, 68, 70, 71, 74, 76, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 7, K, 7, 5, A

