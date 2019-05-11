Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 09-20-21-37-42-46

Estimated jackpot: $5.75 million

Poker Lotto: KH-7D-8D-8H-6S

Midday Daily 3: 3-9-4

Midday Daily 4: 4-8-1-5

Daily 3: 0-4-7

Daily 4: 9-0-4-3

Fantasy 5: 04-15-17-36-37

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Keno: 07-10-17-18-20-21-25-36-39-43-46-49-55-62-64-67-72-73-74-76-79-80

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $316 million

Powerball: 06-08-09-37-40, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

