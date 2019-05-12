LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 344, 3923

Evening: 917, 3100

Fantasy 5: 12, 22, 26, 34, 38

Double Play: 6, 12, 14, 35, 37

Monday jackpot: $234K

Keno: 6, 7, 18, 20, 21, 24, 30, 31, 37, 40, 42, 45, 49, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 60, 69, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: 8, 5, K, 4, 4

