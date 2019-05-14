Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, May 13
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 551, 3736
Evening: 271, 0946
Fantasy 5: 18, 19, 21, 23, 25
Double Play: 5, 9, 30, 32, 34
Tuesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 17, 19, 28, 39, 44, 47, 51, 54, 56, 61, 62, 66, 67, 68, 71, 73, 78
Poker Lotto: 7♣, 8♣, A♥, 5♥, 9♥
Lucky for Life: 6, 11, 13, 28, 38; 18
