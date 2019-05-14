LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 551, 3736

Evening: 271, 0946

Fantasy 5: 18, 19, 21, 23, 25

Double Play: 5, 9, 30, 32, 34

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 17, 19, 28, 39, 44, 47, 51, 54, 56, 61, 62, 66, 67, 68, 71, 73, 78

Poker Lotto: 7, 8, A, 5, 9

Lucky for Life: 6, 11, 13, 28, 38; 18

