Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, May 14
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 280, 1231
Evening: 479, 7861
Fantasy 5: 27, 29, 33, 34, 39
Double Play: 5, 8, 17, 22, 28
Wednesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 3, 4, 10, 12, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 30, 35, 39, 41, 43, 54, 63, 68, 69, 72, 74, 78
Poker Lotto: 6♥, 3♣, J♥, 6♣, 4♠
Mega Millions: 11, 59, 66, 67, 68; 18
Friday jackpot: $339M
