These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 280, 1231

Evening: 479, 7861

Fantasy 5: 27, 29, 33, 34, 39

Double Play: 5, 8, 17, 22, 28

Wednesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 3, 4, 10, 12, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 30, 35, 39, 41, 43, 54, 63, 68, 69, 72, 74, 78

Poker Lotto: 6, 3, J, 6, 4

Mega Millions: 11, 59, 66, 67, 68; 18

Friday jackpot: $339M

