Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, May 15
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 920, 9542
Evening: 060, 7887
Fantasy 5: 3, 8, 20, 21, 22
Double Play: 10, 13, 14, 24, 25
Thursday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 6, 9, 11, 13, 18, 19, 30, 32, 35, 40, 45, 46, 48, 51, 53, 57, 60, 62, 63, 66, 72
Poker Lotto: 5♠, Q♠, 2♦, 10♦, 9♣
Classic Lotto: 2, 3, 10, 13, 14, 41
Double Play: 10, 11, 12, 17, 27, 32
Saturday jackpot: $6.3M
Powerball: 7, 17, 33, 61, 68; 4
Wednesday jackpot: $270M
