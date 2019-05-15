LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 920, 9542

Evening: 060, 7887

Fantasy 5: 3, 8, 20, 21, 22

Double Play: 10, 13, 14, 24, 25

Thursday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 6, 9, 11, 13, 18, 19, 30, 32, 35, 40, 45, 46, 48, 51, 53, 57, 60, 62, 63, 66, 72

Poker Lotto: 5, Q, 2, 10, 9

Classic Lotto: 2, 3, 10, 13, 14, 41

Double Play: 10, 11, 12, 17, 27, 32

Saturday jackpot: $6.3M

Powerball: 7, 17, 33, 61, 68; 4

Wednesday jackpot: $270M

