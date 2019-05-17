LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 331, 1673

Evening: 922, 6399

Fantasy 5: 10, 15, 27, 35, 39

Double Play: 10, 15, 19, 22, 37

Saturday jackpot: $151K

Keno: 1, 5, 8, 11, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31, 34, 35, 41, 42, 52, 54, 55, 59, 70, 72, 74, 75

Poker Lotto: 9, A, 5, 4, 2

