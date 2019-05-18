Michigan lottery numbers drawn on Saturday, May 18
DETROIT – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 06-10-24-25-45-47
Estimated jackpot: $6.3 million
Poker Lotto: KD-4C-7C-3H-2S
Midday Daily 3: 3-9-7
Midday Daily 4: 5-2-8-4
Daily 3: 7-1-7
Daily 4: 6-0-0-9
Fantasy 5: 05-12-29-31-36
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
Keno: 07-14-17-18-19-26-32-39-41-44-47-52-56-62-65-68-69-71-74-76-79-80
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $367 million
Powerball: Estimated jackpot: $270 million
