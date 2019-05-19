LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 645, 2451

Evening: 563, 5930

Fantasy 5: 1, 5, 10, 11, 15

Double Play: 4, 11, 19, 27, 34

Monday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 3, 7, 9, 16, 19, 22, 27, 29, 31, 34, 39, 44, 52, 60, 63, 64, 67, 68, 76, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: 2, K, A, 6, 4

