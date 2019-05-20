LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 916, 9898

Evening: 629, 9368

Fantasy 5: 6, 20, 24, 28, 37

Double Play: 2, 10, 20, 32, 38

Tuesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 3, 9, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 21, 24, 26, 32, 34, 39, 41, 45, 46, 60, 66, 68, 72, 73, 80

Poker Lotto: 3, J, K, 3, Q

Lucky for Life: 26, 27, 29, 36, 46; 2

